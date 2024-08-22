Rhode Island

Man found dead inside RI home after standoff

The man's cause of death wasn't released

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A 52-year-old man was found dead inside of a Warwick, Rhode Island, home after a standoff Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers responded to a home on Spofford Avenue around 1 p.m. to check the wellbeing of a man who had a gun during a domestic dispute, Warwick police said.

When they arrived, the man wasn't at the home and his location was unknown, police said.

Two hours later, the man returned to the residence with a gun, according to police, who said a perimeter was then set up around the home, leading to the evacuation of several homes.

A SWAT team entered the home and found the 52-year-old man dead, reports WJAR.

The cause of his death wasn't released.

The incident remains under investigation.

