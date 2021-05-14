Man Found in Garbage Truck With ‘Crushing Injuries'

A man was hospitalized after being found injured in a trash truck Friday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The driver of the truck noticed a hand sticking out while he was outside a car dealership on Route 9 eastbound, according to fire officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 38-year-old man had been in a dumpster outside the dealership before it was emptied, authorities said. The driver reported compacting the trash load once, then noticed the man before starting a second compacting.

"We didn't know if he was crushed or what have you, but he was purplish in color," said Rick Anderson, who was on the car lot when fire crews arrived. "They brought him out with a ladder — similar to what you see on 'Chicago Fire,' or something. They were sliding him up the ladder, then they got him flat, then they had the big fire engine boom come down and set him down."

The victim was flown to Boston Medical Center with "crushing injuries," according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. He was alert enough to tell crews that he had fallen in the dumpster to retrieve something.

"It's one of those stories that, after almost 28 years in this job, you don't see these types of things all that often, but it goes down as definitely an interesting call," said Deputy Chief Sean Riley of the Framingham Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.