Man found injured in apparent hit-and-run on Cape Cod

Police on Cape Cod are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash that left a man injured Monday night.

Officers in Wellfleeet, Massachusetts, responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report that a man was lying on Route 6.

The man was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head, police said.

First responders performed CPR and took him to Cape Cod Hospital. Police did not give any information about his condition.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-349-3702.