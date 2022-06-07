Local

Vermont

Man Found Shot to Death in Springfield, Vermont, Is Identified

Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, died from a gunshot wound to the head and state police are investigating Gilliam's death as a homicide

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found fatally shot in the head in Springfield, Vermont, on Monday.

Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, was identified as the person whose body was found on the side of Greeley Road around noon, according to an announcement from Vermont State Police Tuesday.

After an autopsy was completed, state police announced they are investigating the death, previously considered suspicious, as a homicide.

Further details haven't been released, including what investigators think led to Gilliam's shooting and his body being left near Spencer Brook, or if they have any suspects at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 802-722-4600, or to submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

