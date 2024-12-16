Man found shot to death inside truck in Worcester

Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found shot to death in a truck in Worcester, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Worcester police said they were dispatched to Dorchester Street for a report of a man who had been shot inside a truck. When they arrived at the sceen, officers were flagged down and directed to an unconcious man who was in a vehicle.

Police quickly confirmed that the man had been shot and provided medical aid. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be submitted by text to 274637 TIPWPD with your message or online at worcesterma.gov/police.