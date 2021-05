A 29-year-old man in Clinton was found unresponsive in the water around the Wachusett Dam, authorities say.

Rangers from the Department of Conservation and Recreation pulled the man from the water around 8 p.m. Friday night, performing CPR until paramedics got to the site.

The victim was then brought to Clinton Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

His current condition is unknown.