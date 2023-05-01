Local

Man Found With Gunshot Wound in Busy Area of Downtown Burlington, Vt.

Information on the man's condition was not immediately available

A man was found with an apparent gunshot to the chest over the weekend in a popular area of downtown Burlington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

The Burlington Police Department told the media outlet that officers responded to the corner of Church Street and Main Street just before noon on Saturday in response to a report of an injured man.

Police arrived to find the man, who is in his 40s, apparently shot in his chest, the department told WPTZ, also saying that investigators believed he was shot in a nearby apartment.

The man who was shot was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

A significant police presence was observed in the area on Saturday, with Vermont State Police and the Burlington Fire Department also responding.

This was the second shooting in 2023 in Burlington, according to WPTZ.

