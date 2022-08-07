Local

Mexico MAine

Maine Man Arrested for Murder of Step-Son

52-year-old Thomas Tellier of Mexico, Maine, is facing a murder charge in the death of his step-son, 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor, police said

By Evan Ringle

Police on Sunday arrested a man in Mexico, Maine, in connection to the shooting death of his 27-year-old step-son, according to authorities.

The body of Nicholas Trynor was first discovered on Saturday afternoon after authorities received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at an Intervale Ave. home in Mexico, Maine State Police said.

Trynor was dead when police arrived, and an investigation with Maine detectives led to Thomas Tellier's arrest on Sunday, state police said.

Tellier, 52, is currently in Oxford County Jail, and will be arraigned this week on a murder charge, according to officials. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

