Local

Roxbury

Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's: Police

Detectives have asked for the public's help identifying the man wanted for the vandalism

By Matt Fortin

Suspect shown in the McDonald's Vandalism Case
Boston Police Department

A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department.

It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street, when an unidentified man "reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared," the news release said. He allegedly pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter, and then left the area, police said.

Detectives with Boston police have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.

People with information have been asked to contact authorities at 617-343-4275.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston News

COVID-19 16 hours ago

Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break

east boston 18 hours ago

‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us