Boston man driving 130 miles per hour in CT said he was rushing to see sick friend: police

A 21-year-old Boston man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Interstate 84 on Saturday and he told police he was in a rush to see a sick friend, according to police.

State police said a trooper from Troop C was conducting speed enforcement on I-84 West in Union and saw a gray Tesla going well over the speed limit near exit 74 around 11 a.m. and caught up to the vehicle after several miles.

The trooper clocked the driver at 130 miles per hour, according to state police, and pulled the Tesla over at Exit 70 in Willington.

The driver, a 21-year-old Boston man, told police that he was driving that fast because he was in a rush to see his sick friend in New York, according to state police.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and six counts of improper passing.

He later released on a $1,000 bond and is due in Rockville Superior Court on Feb 24.