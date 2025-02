A school bus hit a 73-year-old man in Waterbury on Wednesday morning and he has serious injuries, according to police.

Police officers responded to Harpers Ferry Road and East Main Street at 8:23 a.m. and found a 73-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that the man's'injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said five students were on the bus and the driver and students were not hurt.

The road has reopened.