Local
Jose Amador-Ayala

Man Held Without Bail in Christmas Eve Stabbing Death

Jose Amador-Ayala pleaded not guilty in the killing of Gary Werra whose body was found near railroad tracks behind a bakery

WJAR-TV

Jose Amador-Ayala at his arraignment Dec. 26, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Fall River man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the woods on Christmas Eve.

Jose Amador-Ayala, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the killing of Gary Werra.

The 39-year-old Fall River resident was found dead around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the railroad tracks behind the Gold Medal Bakery complex on Bay Street.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

drug charge arrest Dec 25

Father, Son From Rhode Island Face Drug Charges

barry ricci Dec 25

RI Schools Mourn Supt. Barry Ricci

Amador-Ayala was arrested without incident Tuesday night at a home on County Street following an investigation.

Court documents obtained by WJAR-TV showed that Amador-Ayala was at Werra's house helping to fix a boiler when an argument broke out. That's when Amador-Ayala allegedly took a knife from the kitchen table and stabbed Werra repeatedly.

Authorities said Amador-Ayala then asked his sister, Dereliz Amador, to drive him a secluded location to dump the body.

The sister told police she complied out of fear, then immediately told her boyfriend and his family, who then contacted police.

Amador-Ayala, who was provided a court-appointed attorney, is due back in court Jan. 22.

Staff and Wire Reports

This article tagged under:

Jose Amador-Ayala
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us