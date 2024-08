A man was hit and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Wednesday evening in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Transit Police said the crash happened near Prides Crossing.

An inbound train on the Gloucester Branch fatally hit the man on the track, transit police said.

The man's name was not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say foul play is not suspected.