Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died

A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died.

William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is underway by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. No charges have been filed.