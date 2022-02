A man was hit by an MBTA bus in Winthrop Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Pauline and Hermon streets, in front of Metcalf Square and the town's police station. Winthrop firefighters were able to free the man, though there was no immediate word on his condition.

Traffic is being detoured around Metcalf Square, and several intersections in the area are closed.

MBTA Transit police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.