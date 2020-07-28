Local

Worcester

Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Shot in Worcester, Police Say

So far, police said they have limited information on suspects

By Melissa Buja

worcester police department cruiser generic
NBC10 Boston

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after being shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

After receiving a report of a shooting around 1:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the area of 6 Freeland St., where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said. His exact condition was unclear.

Local

Joe Biden 31 mins ago

Analyzing Biden's Choices for Vice President

Massachusetts 37 mins ago

North Adams City Councilman Resigns for Inflammatory Comments

So far, police said they have limited information on suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651 or by sending an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us