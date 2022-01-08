Man Hurt in Incident Involving Ski Lift at NH's Wildcat Mountain

A man was sent to the hospital from a New Hampshire ski resort Saturday, and the ski lift he was on when the incident took place has been closed, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the 22-year-old at Wildcat Mountain, or what condition he was in after being taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, from the initial information released by Vail Resorts.

All the people on the Snowcat Triple ski lift when the incident took place were unloaded by about 1:35 p.m., and the lift will be closed during the investigation, Vail Resorts said.

Vail Resorts owns Wildcat Mountain, in Gorham.