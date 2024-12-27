Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside NH mall

A 20-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed in the torso outside a New Hampshire mall on Thursday night.

Salem police said they received multiple 911 calls around 8:05 p.m. Thursday reporting a stabbing in the parking lot of The Mall at Rockingham Park, near the food court entrance.

Upon arrival, officers found a man from Windham suffering from a significant stab wound to his torso. They provided medical aid, placing a chest seal on the wound. The man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition, police said.

Police said numerous witnesses were interviewed and evidence collected at the scene. A vehicle seen fleeing from the scene with potential suspects was identified and broadcast to neighboring police agencies.

Another subject who had a knife wound to his arm appeared at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and was identified as being involved in the incident in Salem, according to police. Salem police detectives also executed a search warrant at a residence in Londonderry overnight in connection with the stabbing investigation.

The vehicle seen fleeing the scene was also recovered overnight, abandoned in Salem, and detectives are working on executing multiple search warrants related to the incident.

Salem police said they believe that all of the parties involved in the incident have now been identified, and there is no ongoing threat to the general public. They said the investigation remains active and they expect to release additional details in the coming days.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Salem Police Detective James Carlin at 603-893-1911.