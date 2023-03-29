Man in Jail Faces New Murder Charge Over Decades-Old Boston Killing

A man already in jail in a decades-old deadly shooting in Boston is being charged with another killing from 30 years ago, prosecutors said.

Michael Lewis is facing a murder charge in the 1993 killing of his boss at the Boston Housing Authority in the man's office, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Lewis was due in court Wednesday to face the charge but the hearing was delayed for a medical procedure.

The 62-year-old was arrested last May on a murder charge in the 1984 shooting death of a man in South Boston. Investigators believe the killing of Brian Watson stemmed from a drug-dealing dispute that may have been tied to the infamous James "Whitey" Bulger.

The new charge against Lewis — it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to it — is connected to the death of William Villani at his Boston Housing Authority Pest Control Unit office on Sterling Square, prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Villani went to the office April 16, 1993, and was found dead, beaten, stabbed and shot, the next day, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the case broke after new information arose, but didn't share what it was.

"This happens in cases sometimes, and there are two primary takeaways," he said in a statement. "First, the Villani family will finally have some answers about William’s murder. Second, other relatives and friends of unsolved murder victims should never give up hope, because, as this case proves, there's always the chance that vital information will come forward."