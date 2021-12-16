Local

Roxbury

Man in Suit Tried to Abduct Child During Boston School Recess, Police Say

As the man grabbed the child's arm, he said he wanted the kid and two others to come play basketball with him, Boston police said

By Asher Klein

Images of a man police are searching for in connection to a kidnapping attempt of a child in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
Boston Police Department

A man tried to abduct a child who was playing with other children during recess at a Boston elementary school Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported by staff at David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said Thursday.

A man in a gray suit had approached three students who were out during recess and tried to grab one child's arm. As he did it, he said he wanted the kids to come play basketball with him, police said.

Officers searched in the area for a man in a gray suit but didn't find anything. They shared surveillance footage showing a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

