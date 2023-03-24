Man Indicted in 2021 Killing of Worcester Woman

A Grand Jury has indicted a man on murder charges in the 2021 death of a woman in Worcester.

Kyle Curley, 32, is accused of the murder of Erica Lara, 29. Lara was found dead in a Kelly Square apartment on June 29, 2021. Investigators believe Curley attacked Lara and left her to die. Curley and Lara lived together at the time, according to the DA.

Curley was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Dec. 9, 2022, and ordered held without bail. He has been in custody ever since.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.