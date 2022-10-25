Man Indicted in Killings of Man, Woman in New Hampshire

A Grand Jury in New Hampshire has returned indictments on the man accused in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Gorham earlier this year, according to the state's attorney general's office.

The Grand Jury returned indictments charging Craig Keville, 33, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, on April 27, according to state prosecutors. The Grand Jury has also indicted Keville on two alternative counts of second-degree murder, along with three counts of falsifying evidence for allegedly throwing out a pistol, soft handgun case and a bill of sale, the AG's office said.

Three other misdemeanor charges were also filed against Keville, who was arrested back in July in Massachusetts.

Banks and Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said. An autopsy determined they died of homicide by gunshot.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said at the time that the Gorham case was not connected to the shooting deaths of a couple from Concord who were found in the woods near a local walking trail.

Gorham, a town with a population of about 2,700, is located in the White Mountains in the northern part of the state.