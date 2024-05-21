Man indicted in sexual assault of teen girl at Mass. emergency shelter

A man has been indicted on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old at a hotel that serves as an emergency shelter for migrant families in Rockland, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

Cory B. Alvarez is accused of the sexual assault of the teen at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street on March 13, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. A grand jury indicted him on a charge of aggravated rape of a child with 10-year age difference and rape of a child by force.

He has already pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Hingham District Court when he went before a judge in March. He will be arraigned in the Superior Court at a later date.

The Comfort Inn is currently part of a government program to help house migrant families, prosecutors said at a previous court appearance.

Rockland police were called to the hotel about 7:06 p.m. on the night of March 13, and officers found the alleged victim, who was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated, prosecutors said. Alvarez was later taken into custody.

The teenager told investigators that she went back to Alvarez' room because he was helping her put apps on her tablet, according to court paperwork. That's when she was assaulted, she said.

She told the man "to leave me alone, but he didn't stop," the paperwork said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Alvarez was ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with the teenager he was accused of assaulting. He was ordered held without bail for 120 after a hearing on March 22.

Massachusetts lawmakers are working to find solutions to address the growing migrant crisis in the state. However, some communities are taking the matter into their own hands.

Massachusetts has been working to house an influx of migrants that's strained the state's shelter system.

The system is currently at capacity with 7,500 families, which is what Healey implemented last year with hundreds more on a waiting list.