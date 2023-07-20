Man indicted in Weare, NH, pipe bomb explosions

A Mass. man arrested in the explosion of two bombs in Weare, New Hampshire, has now been indicted authorities said Friday.

Webster, Massachusetts, resident Dale Stewart, 54, is facing multiple charges in the incidents, which left one man with minor injuries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire, Steward built and detonated two pipe bombs on April 26 and April 27. Investigators found another undetonated device in his car.

"A fully constructed inferno device, aka pipe bomb, was seized" in a search of his vehicle and residence after Stewart was detained about 6 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement. New Hampshire State Police helped "neutralize" the bomb.

Stewart also faced six state charges in Hillsborough Superior Court, where he appeared in April. A judge ordered he be held without bail pending a mental health evaluation. The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire announced federal charges against him as well, and he made an initial appearance in federal court on May 3.

Dale Stewart had another pipe bomb in his possession at the time he was detained at his home in Webster, Weare police said.

Stewart's attorney told the judge while arguing for bail that the man has been through a lot and needs mental health treatment. He remains detained, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The explosions took place on rural streets in Weare, a town of less than 10,000 that's west of Manchester, in the space of about 13 hours, authorities said Thursday, during the search for the bomber.

When he was first interviewed by police, Stewart admitted to making the devices, out of PVC pipe, muzzle-loader powder and a cannon fuse, according to a court document. He allegedly called it a "big firecracker."

The explosions in Weare, New Hampshire have residents on edge.

One person was hit with shrapnel in the second explosion, which took place before 7 a.m. Thursday morning about 6:50 a.m. on Sugar Hill Road just north of Concord Stage Road, but wasn't badly hurt, authorities said.

The explosive devices were similar but are not believed to have been targeting anyone or anything, the ATF had said.

Craig Waldron, who came across the second bomb, described it as a PVC pipe with a blast so strong it blew out the side window of his van and with shrapnel kitting his face, causing minor injuries.

“It was loud, like someone was setting a cannon off on the Fourth of July,” he said. “I slowed down, looked at it. I really couldn’t see much and then I started rolling away, and then, ‘Bang!’ And it blew my window out.”

A neighbor felt the explosion yards away.

“I felt the shockwave on my body and my face,” Thomas Loeff said.

No one was hurt in the first explosion, about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near a home on Dustin Tavern Road — New Hampshire Route 77 — south of Deering Center Road, according to police.