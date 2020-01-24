Local
Pelham

Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges in NH Church Shooting

Holloway faces additional charges of first- and second-degree murder

holloway2
Pelham Police

A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding and later attacking his own lawyer has been formally indicted on two counts of attempted murder, among other charges, according to court paperwork.

A grand jury in superior court in Nashua handed up the indictments Tuesday against Dale Holloway, 37, of Manchester.

Holloway also faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm stemming from the October shootings at a Pelham church. He's pleaded not guilty.

Stanley Choate, 75, the presiding bishop, was shot in the chest. Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway's stepfather.

Separately, a grand jury in Manchester indicted Holloway earlier this month on a first-degree assault charge, accusing him of striking his public defender in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage. They were meeting in a jail interview room.

Holloway had denied assaulting the lawyer, Michael Davidow, and said he got an officer's attention after noticing the attorney had a nosebleed.

A message seeking comment on indictments was left with Holloway's attorney, Donna Brown, on Friday.

More on the Pelham Church Shooting

New Hampshire Oct 21, 2019

Accused NH Wedding Shooter Charged With New Assault in Jail; Source Says It’s His Own Attorney

New Hampshire Oct 20, 2019

Church Services Resume After Shooting During Wedding

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PelhamNew Hampshirechurch shootingDale Halloway
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us