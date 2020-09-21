Man Indicted on Murder Charge in Deadly Worcester Shooting

A grand jury has indicted a man on a murder charge in a deadly July shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Monday.

Leroy Thompson, a 25-year-old Worcester man, was also indicted on charges of reckless endangerment, carrying a gun without a license, carrying a loaded gun without a license and having of ammunition without a firearms identification card in the shooting, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Lopez of Worcester died of his wounds a day later; he'd been shot early on a Sunday morning in the back seat of a vehicle, authorities have said.

Thompson and Lopez had argued over how a restaurant bill would be settled before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

The indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court.

It was not immediately clear if Thompson had an attorney.