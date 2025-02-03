Man injured after chair detaches, falls 20 feet from lift at NH ski resort

A man was injured Sunday when the chair he was on detached from the chairlift and fell to the ground at Attitash Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

Emergency personnel were called to the ski mountain on Route 302 in Bartlett around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report that a chair had detached from a chairlift and fallen to the ground, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. It was also reported that one person was on the chair at the time of the incident and was injured.

Tramway inspectors with the fire marshal's office responded and determined that an adult male was in the chair when it dislodged from the Flying Bear lift and fell about 20 feet. According to witnesses, the man was conscious and walking after the fall. He was assisted by ski patrol and taken to an area hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the fire marshal's office said it appears a mechanical failure caused one of the chairs to dislodge from the cable. The manufacturer of the lift has been contacted and is responding to the ski resort to assist in the investigation.

No other injuries were reported. All of the other passengers who were on the lift at the time of the incident were unloaded normally at the top.

The incident remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board. The lift is closed while their investigation continues.