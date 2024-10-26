Man injured after scooter struck by box truck in Chelsea

A man was seriously injured after a scooter was struck by a box truck in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Chelsea Police say they responded to a report of a crash at around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities say they rendered first aid to a 31-year-old man from Chelsea who was driving the scooter.

The man suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The truck and the scooter were traveling to Everett at the time of the accident, according to police.

The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.