Man Injured in Fall River Shooting; Suspect in Custody

One man was injured in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, and another has been arrested.

Fall River Police responded to reports of shots fired on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. where they say they found a 60-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Investigators say a physical altercation occurred between two women outside of a residence on St. Joseph Street. During the fight, another man, later identified as 29-year-old Armando Rivera Angulo, allegedly shot multiple rounds in the direction of the victim, striking him three times.

Angulo was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges on his behalf, and an arraignment date was not provided.

An investigation is ongoing.