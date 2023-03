Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Pawtucket Police responded to Hancock street at around 9:15 p.m., according to WJAR.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet.

The shooting is under investigation.