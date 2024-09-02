Man injured by falling tree while doing yardwork in Rockland dies

A man who was critically injured when a tree fell on him in Rockland, Massachusetts, on Saturday later died, prosecutors said Monday, as they shared his identity.

Raffaele Bruzzese, 62, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office, after being injured about 1:14 p.m. on Central Street.

Rockland fire officials initially said that the man had been impaled when a tree fell on him while doing yard work. First responders removed the man from his construction vehicle and removed the branch, which had embedded eight inches into his abdomen.

Prosecutors said only that a tree fell on the man and pinned him, and that no foul play was suspected. The investigation continued as of Monday evening.