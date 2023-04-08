Man Injured Following Shooting in Brockton

A man was injured following a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Cottage Street shortly before 6p.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city's electronic gun detection system. Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police.