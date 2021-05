A man was shot Monday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Bowdoin Street shortly after 4:15 p.m.

An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses said there were passengers in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting, but authorities haven't yet confirmed that information.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.