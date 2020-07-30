Man Injured in Early Morning Shooting at Quincy Hotel

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a hotel in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Holiday Inn on Arlington Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the hotel's second floor hallway. The 31-year-old man, who had apparently been shot in the knee, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Police released surveillance photos of a person they consider to be the suspected shooter. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Quincy Police.