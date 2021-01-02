Local

Massachusetts

Man Injured in Fall River Shooting Upgraded to Stable Condition, Police Say

The man is reportedly receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the groin

By Shauna Golden

A man has been upgraded to stable condition after being shot in Fall River, Massachusetts, Friday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a shooting at 227 Lawrence St. shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the groin area, authorities said.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Police initially believed the man's injuries were potentially life-threatening.

Approximately 10 rounds were allegedly fired from a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

COVID-19 in Mass.

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

New Lowell COVID-19 Field Hospital Set to Open Monday

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

Mass. Field Hospital Officials Concerned as Post-Christmas COVID Spike Nears

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingFall RiverFall River police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us