Man injured in shooting at Vermont apartment complex

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

WPTZ

Police in Colchester, Vermont, are investigating a shooting that occurred in an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Colchester police said they received a 911 call indicating that a male had been shot in an apartment in the Winchester Place complex on Jefferson Drive.

Responding officers found a 34-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His name and condition have not been released.

The shooter fled the scene, and police said they remain at the apartment complex processing the area. Their initial investigation indicates that this was a targeted incident and they said there is no danger to the general public.

No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
