Man Killed After Crash With Truck in Northern Vermont

A man was killed in northern Vermont during a crash with a truck on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Anthony Hunt, 51, of Enosburg, was driving in a Jeep on Route 105 in Enosburg just before 8 a.m. Monday, when he crossed onto the other side of the road and into the path of an incoming tank truck, WPTZ reported.

First responders pronounced Hunt dead on scene, according to the news outlet.

It was unclear if the truck driver was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or an eye witness account has been asked to contact DMV inspectors at 802-828-2078.