Local

Vermont

Man Killed After Crash With Truck in Northern Vermont

By Matt Fortin

A man was killed in northern Vermont during a crash with a truck on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Anthony Hunt, 51, of Enosburg, was driving in a Jeep on Route 105 in Enosburg just before 8 a.m. Monday, when he crossed onto the other side of the road and into the path of an incoming tank truck, WPTZ reported.

First responders pronounced Hunt dead on scene, according to the news outlet.

It was unclear if the truck driver was hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or an eye witness account has been asked to contact DMV inspectors at 802-828-2078.

More Vermont News

Vermont May 6

Vermont Gun Bill Creating 72-Hour Waiting Period Passes

Vermont May 5

Police ID 3 People Killed in Head-on Crash in Northern Vermont

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us