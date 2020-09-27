Man Killed After Hit-and-Run Accident in Stoughton

A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident in Stoughton on Sunday.

Officials say the accident occurred at 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 139 and Route 24 in Stoughton.

Police found a man in his 20s suffering from injuries. The man was operating a motorized scooter or moped. Officers say the man was struck by a vehicle, but may have fled the scene. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Stoughton Police are investigating the accident. The man’s identity is not being released at this time. No arrests have been made.

