Man dies after hitting sign, trees in Windsor, Conn.

A man has died after hitting a sign and multiple trees on Route 20 in Windsor on New Year's Eve.

State police said 60-year-old James Engle, of Ellington, was on the Route 20 East connector to Interstate 91 North around 12:30 a.m. when he crossed the right shoulder, hit a sign and then two trees next to the road.

After the collision, investigators said Engle had serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper DeMaio #346 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.