Man Killed After Overnight Standoff With Police in Maine

A man was shot and killed by police Saturday following a 12-hour standoff at his home in Hiram, Maine, authorities said.

Reed Rickabaugh, 59, fired multiple shots at troopers before he was killed, according to Maine State Police.

Law enforcement became involved with Rickabaugh on Thursday when an Oxford County sheriff started investigating reported gunshots from Rickabaugh's Tripptown Road home, after a bullet allegedly struck a neighbor's house.

Police say Rickabaugh would only speak to the deputy through a closed door. Two sheriffs returned to his home Friday night to continue their investigation, at which time police say Rickabaugh answered the door armed with a handgun.

Rickabaugh was ordered by the deputies to drop his gun before he shot at them, striking their vehicle, police say.

When Rickabaugh went back inside his home, the state police crisis negotiation and tactical teams responded, attempting to contact Rickabaugh throughout the night.

Police say Rickabaugh shot at officers on multiple occasions from inside the home, twice striking an occupied police vehicle.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to get Rickabaugh to leave his home, authorities say he finally came outside around 10:45 a.m. Saturday at which time an armed confrontation occurred.

Two members of the tactical team, identified as Corporals G.J. Neagle and Paul Casey, shot and killed Rickabaugh during the confrontation.

No police officers were injured.

Both Neagle and Casey were placed on paid administrative leave, per normal protocol, and the Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating.