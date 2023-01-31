Local

Vermont

Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.

The man's identity has not been released by authorities

By Matt Fortin

Oliver Helbig via Getty Images

A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.

Officers found the 45-year-old from Bennington, who was pronounced dead, on the side of the road, according to WPTZ.

Authorities believe the man was hit by another car, before being hit by the truck. His name has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation was ongoing into the crash.

More Vermont News

Vermont Jan 30

Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont

Vermont Jan 27

Vermont Organic Dairy Farmers Seek Help From State

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us