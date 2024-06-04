Man killed after truck strikes tree in Milford, NH

A 50-year-old man died Monday night when his truck slammed into a tree in Milford, New Hampshire.

Milford police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of 241 Savage Road around 6:43 p.m. and found a Toyota Tacoma that was being driven by Walter F Knights.

According to a preliminary investigation, Knights was driving west on Savage Road, approaching a small hill. On the downside of that hill, Knights' pickup truck went off the roadway, crossed the street and struck a tree.

The Mason resident was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The area of Savage Road was closed for about three hours as police conducted their investigation.

It's not immediately clear what caused Knights' truck to leave the roadway. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.