Man killed, another hurt during incident in small Vermont town

A man was killed and another man was hurt Sunday during what Vermont state troopers are referring to as an "incident", which happened in the small community of Leicester.

The investigation by Vermont State Police began Sunday just before 10 p.m., when troopers got a 911 call for a disturbance on Route 7, according to a news release. When authorities arrived on scene, they found one man dead and another man injured, according to VSP.

The man who was hurt was taken to a hospital, and it's unclear how he's doing.

No one has been brought into custody in connection with the deadly incident, and troopers are looking into a report that a black Nissan sedan was seen leaving the area.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the man killed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine a cause of death. The man has not been publicly identified.

An investigation was ongoing by several agencies, including Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team is responding Monday morning, and Brandon and Middlebury police departments are helping with the investigation, too.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Vermont State Police in New Haven by calling 802-388-4919. People may also submit anonymous tips online here.

Additional details have not been made available.

Leicester is a town of around 1,000 people in Addison County, about halfway between Middlebury and Rutland along Route 7.