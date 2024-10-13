Man killed, child injured in Abington car crash

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A driver is dead and a child passenger was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Abington, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Richard A. Fitts Drive.

The driver, a 44-year-old Dedham man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured and airlifted to a Boston hospital. A small dog traveling in the car was also found dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

