Man killed in Boston shooting; no arrests

Boston police say the fatal shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. Thursday at Craftson Way and Huntington Ave.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Munashe Kwangwari

A man has died after he was shot Thursday night in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to Craftson Way and Huntington Ave. for a reported shooting and arrived to find an adult male who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person was shot Thursday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. There was no word on any possible suspects.

Investigators were focused on a dark-colored car at the scene, right near the enVision Hotel by the Jamaica Plain/Mission Hill line. The car's passenger side window was riddled with bullet holes, and numerous evidence markers were scattered on the ground. Police have not said at this time if the victim was shot while inside the car.

Several neighbors declined to speak on camera but said they heard several gunshots that sounded like firecrackers.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

