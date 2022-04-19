Man Killed in Car Crash in Benson, VT

A man has died after a serious car crash Monday night on Route 22A in Benson, Vermont.

Vincent Thorn was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Viktor Pankovskyi, the driver of the other car, was uninjured.

Thorn was trying to make a left turn from Lake Road onto Route 22A when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Pankovskyi's car as it was driving south on Route22A, Vermont State Police said.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Benson Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue. No further information was immediately available.