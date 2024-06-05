Man killed in chain-reaction crash on Route 2 in Concord

One man is dead, another injured after three vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Route 2 in Concord, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the multi-car crash on Route 2 eastbound around 1:10 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and two other cars.

A preliminary investigation shows the Monte Carlo rear-ended a second vehicle, pushing it into a third.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, identified as 70-year-old Steven Marchand, of Medford, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a 26-year-old Stoughton man, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. The third driver was not injured.

The left travel lane of Route 2 eastbound was closed for almost two hours following the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.