Man killed in crash in northern Vermont

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said

By Marc Fortier

A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Enosburg, Vermont, on Sunday night.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Enosburg in the northern part of the state shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 2013 Chevrolet Express van at rest off the south side of the road.

The driver, identified by police as Ernest Erno, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined that Erno was driving east on Route 105 when his van left the south side of the road, traveled down an embankment and crashed into a ditch, resulting in heavy front-end damage to the vehicle.

Erno was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call state police at 802-524-5993.

