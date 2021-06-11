Local

Man Killed in Crash on 95 in Bangor, Maine

Anthony Monroe, 39 of Old Town, was not wearing a seatbelt when his car crashed on 1-95 early Friday morning

A 39-year-old man from Old Town died in a car crash during the early hours of Friday morning on 1-95 in Bangor, Maine.

Anthony Monroe was driving south near Broadway Street when he hit a guardrail near the Exit 185 off ramp around 3:37 a.m. Friday, according to Maine State Police.

The car then traveled across the road and hit a concrete barrier in the median. Monroe, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Maine State Police was assisted by the Bangor Police Department and the Bangor Fire Department.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information in relation to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bryan Creamer at 207-973-3700.

