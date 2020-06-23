Local

shooting

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

The Boston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Dorchester

By Mary Markos

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A man died in an overnight shooting in Dorchester Tuesday, police confirmed.

A call came just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for a person shot in the area of 26 Thane Street in Dorchester, where officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, suffering life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wants to give information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

Local

coronavirus 15 hours ago

City Officials Call On Lawmakers to Protect School Funding Increase

Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions 16 hours ago

Columbia Gas Sentenced to Pay $53 Million Over Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster

This article tagged under:

shootingBostonPOLICEBoston Police Departmentdorchester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us